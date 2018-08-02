Summit's ridinilazole beats vancomycin in C. diff study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CoDIFy, evaluating Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT -0.7% ) now-lead candidate ridinilazole for the prevention of recurrence of infection from Clostridium difficile (C. diff), showed a substantial treatment advantage versus vancomycin. The results were just published in PLOS ONE.

Treatment with ridinilazole, an orally available small molecule antibiotic, resulted in a 59% reduction in recurrence versus vancomycin (14.3% vs. 34.8%).

Phase 3 development should commence next year.

