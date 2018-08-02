New Media -7.6% on Q2 profit miss

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is down 7.6% and plumbing near four-month lows after Q2 profits missed expectations despite swinging to a gain.

Revenues were up 20.4% as reported, but fell 4.9% on an organic same-store basis (and excluding impact of ASC 606).

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.8M. Operating income was $23.3M, up from a year-ago loss of $6.6M.

Correspondingly, net income swung to an $11.7M gain from a loss of $21.7M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $187.6M (up 12%); Circulation, $144.5M (up 30.7%); Commercial printing and other, $56.7M (up 26.1%).

