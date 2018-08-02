CBL & Associates tanks after Q2 conference call

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL -10.3% ) fell as much as 12% after comments made on the Q2 conference call.

Before the call, Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly expected the stock to underperform due to continued weakness and no news about 2019-2020 maturities, according to Bloomberg News.

As the company struggles to recover from some high-profile retailer bankruptcies and store-closings, management suggested on the call that it may consider a dividend cut next year.

Last November, CBL cut its quarterly dividend by almost 25% to 20 cents per share from 26.5 cents.

