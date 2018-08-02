Mexico leaves monetary policy steady

As expected by most, the Banco de Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75%. The peso's big move higher in July likely freed the bank from having to hike in the face of what's been perky inflation of late.

"They’re not overreacting to the recent developments, particularly on the inflation front," says Goldman's Alberto Ramos. "The outlook for growth this year is still below trend. The policy rate is already restrictive."

Policy statement

The iShares Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) is down 1% today.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX