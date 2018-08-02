Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO launches curse-filled rant on cannabis unit during call

Investor disappointment over Q2 results at Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) that sent shares tumbling 3.5% yesterday are replaced with amazement at today's earnings conference call, as CEO Jim Hagedorn slammed the company's cannabis-growing business in a curse-filled rant.

Hagedom said his frustration was with weak financial expectations for SMG's Hawthorne Gardening subsidiary, which the CEO said would not meet internal targets for growth for the foreseeable future.

Hagedorn said analysts should "bear with" SMG as "we're working on" achieving the "synergy" promised with the acquisition of Sunlight Supply, but the CEO clearly was irritated at the lack of clarity: "When people ask me what do you think about those numbers that came back from Hawthorne, I said 'it's a f-ing negotiation' - sorry for the language. It's a f-ing negotiation and they're gun-shy at the moment... Do not over-commit. Our credibility matters."

The CEO also was not happy with SMG's stock performance, saying "I get where our stock price is at. OK? I'm not all freaky on it."