Freddie Mac to issue 55-day `mirror' securities to prepare for single security

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.9% ) will start issuing new 55-day "mirror" mortgage-backed securities in a step that will eventually lead to a combined Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae single security.

The mirror securities will be for the current population of exchange-eligible 45-day Freddie Mac Gold Participation Certificates--PCs-- and Giant PCs.

“This is an important step toward the implementation of the Single Security Initiative in June 2019, paving the way for a combined Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae $3.5T market of a To-Be-Announced Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security," says Mark Hanson, senior vice president of securitization at Freddie.

Freddie Mac expects to issue over 70,000 mirror securities during an 8-week period beginning Aug. 7, 2018. Freddie Mac will continue to issue mirror securities as new exchange-eligible 45-day securities are produced.

