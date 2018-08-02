Shake Shack -4% after light revenue guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales rose 1.1% in Q2 to edge past the consensus estimate of +0.9%.

The increase in same-Shack sales consisted of a combined increase in price and sales mix of 3.7% offset by a 2.6% decrease in guest traffic

Shake-level operating margin came in at 27.5% of sales.

The company still plans to open 32 to 35 new domestic company-owned shacks.

Shake Shack reiterates that it expects 2018 revenue of $446M to $450M vs. $452M consensus

Shares of Shake Shack are down 3.69% AH to $61.60.

