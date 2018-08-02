Cerner +3.2% on Q2 beats, in-line FY guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) gains 3.2% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $1.335B to $1.385B (consensus: $1.35B) and downside EPS from $0.62 to $0.64 (consensus: $0.65).

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $5.325B to $5.45B (consensus: $5.37B) and EPS of $2.45 to $2.55 (consensus: $2.50).

Q2 bookings were up 9% Y/Y to $1.775B.

Revenue breakdown: Licensed software, $172.4M; Technology resale, $75.3M; Subscriptions, $83M; Professional services, $447.3M; Managed services, $285.6M; Support and maintenance, $279M; Reimbursed travel, $25M.

Operating cash flow totaled $299.7M. FCF was $121.1M. Days sales outstanding was 77 days and total backlog came in at $14.79B.

