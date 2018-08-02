Take-Two revenues beat as recurrent spending rises

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 0.7% after hours in early trading after posting Q2 profits that fell slightly short of consensus while revenues beat.

It boosted guidance though current-quarter bookings are forecast on the light side of expectations.

Net revenues (GAAP basis) were $388M; with change in deferred net revenue of -$99.7M, bookings were $288.3M.

Recurrent consumer spending -- virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases -- made up 62% of total net revenue, vs. 41% a year ago, boosted by Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K18, Dragon City and Monster Legends, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K18.

Net income, meanwhile, rose to $71.7M from a year-ago $60.3M.

Cash and short-term investments came to $1.1B as of June 30.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenue of $480M-$530M and bookings of $500M-$550M (light of $581.5M expected), along with GAAP EPS of $0.43-$0.53.

For the full year, it's guiding to net revenue of $2.5B-$2.6B and bookings of $2.7B-$2.8B (vs. consensus for $2.74B), along with GAP EPS of $1.45-$1.70 (lower than expected $2.04). Net cash from operations is expected to be $785M and capex at $60M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release