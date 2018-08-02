New York Mortgage Trust Q2 EPS unchanged from Q1, up from a year ago

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reports Q2 GAAP EPS of 20 cents, on a diluted basis, unchanged from Q1, but up from 10 cents a year ago.

The company also reports that it won't be renewing its management agreement with Headlands Asset Management when it expires June 30, 2019,, as part of its plan to internalize the management of its distressed residential loan strategy.

NYMT up 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Q2 net interest income increased to $17.5M from $15.7M Y/Y; portfolio net interest margin of 2.39% vs 2.86% at March 31, 2018.

Book value per common share of $5.76 at June 30, 2018, is down 3 cents from the prior quarter.

Source: Press Release

