Husky refinery blast linked to faulty value, Chemical Safety Board says

An April explosion at Husky Energy’s (OTCPK:HUSKF) Superior, Wis., refinery likely was triggered by air leaking around a slide valve into the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, setting off an explosion of volatile hydrocarbons, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.

“The mixture of hydrocarbons and air within the FCC unit likely caused the explosion,” CSB Interim Executive Kristen Kulinowski tells a news conference in Superior.

Husky says it continues to work with the CSB on finding the root causes of the explosion and does not plan to lay off employees even though the refinery likely will remain shut for 18-24 months of repairs.