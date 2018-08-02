Activision -2.3% amid low guidance in Q2 report

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is 2.3% lower postmarket after its Q2 earnings release, which featured a better-than-expected profit on record mobile revenue but guidance on the light side for the quarter and full year.

Operating margin was 35% and earnings per share hit a Q2 record $0.62 (non-GAAP).

The company logged 352M monthly active users: Activision with 45M, Blizzard 37M, King 270M.

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenues of $1.49B; with impact of GAAP deferrals of $125M, bookings of $1.615B vs. consensus for $1.88B, and to EPS of $0.37 (light of consensus for $0.66).

For the calendar year, it sees revenues of $7.355B; with GAAP deferrals of $120M, bookings of $7.475B (light of consensus for $7.51B) and EPS of $2.46 (below consensus for $2.59).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

