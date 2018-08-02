Chemours +3% after Q2 earnings beat, dividend hike, stock buyback plan

Chemours (NYSE:CC) +3.1% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings, a 47% dividend increase and authorization for a $750M stock buyback.

Q2 total revenues rose 14.4% Y/Y to $1.82B, with titanium technologies segment sales jumping 18% Y/Y to $862M, fluoroproducts sales climbing 13% Y/Y to $801M and chemical solutions sales gaining 3% to $153M.

"Given our strong first half results and visibility into the rest of 2018, we believe that earnings will be in the top end of our previously announced range," CC says. "As we look over the longer term, we remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed our three-year financial targets."

The company also says its board authorized a $750 M share repurchase plan through the end of 2020.