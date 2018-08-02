Symantec -9.7% on weak Q1 enterprise demand

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares plunge 9.7% after Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 5% Y/Y drop in revenue. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $1.13B to $1.16B (consensus: $1.19B) and EPS of $0.31 to $0.35 (consensus: $0.37).

FY19 guidance has downside revenue of $4.67B to $4.79B (consensus: $4.83B) and in-line EPS of $1.47 to $1.57 (consensus: $1.56).

Note that all guidance is in the ASC 606 standard.

CEO Greg Clark says enterprise implied billings came in below expectations due to longer than expected sales cycles for “large, multi-product platform sales.” Enterprise billings dropped to $556M from $646M in last year’s quarter. The problem only impacted North America.

The previously announced Audit Committee investigation is ongoing. The company doesn’t anticipate a material advers impact on its historical financial statements for Q3 FY18 and earlier. The Q4 FY18 and subsequent periods remain open from an accounting perspective and are subject to adjustment.

