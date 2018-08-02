With Moonves on earnings call, CBS limits topics to financials

CBS has begun its earnings call with shares down 0.9% after hours despite a solid Q2 report -- and the company started by saying on "advice of counsel," the scope of the call will be limited to financials.

That means that though CEO/Chairman Les Moonves is speaking about the results, he won't be addressing the allegations of sexual harassment that have clouded the company's prospects this week.

Moonves has made news on the over-the-top front, noting that while CBS had a goal of 8M subs between CBS All Access and Showtime OTT by 2020, "We're now on track to hit that number in 2019, a full year ahead of schedule."

He set a new target: "We're now projecting 16M subs from All Access and Showtime OTT by 2022."

