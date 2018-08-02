AIG slumps after Q2 miss

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) sinks 5.3% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.05 misses consensus by 16 cents, and down from $1.53 a year ago.

Q2 adjusted return on equity fell to 7.6% from 10.5% a year earlier.

Book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $68.40 vs. $76.12 a year earlier.

Adjusted book value per common share was $57.34 vs. $60.31 a year earlier.

General insurance Q2 adjusted combined ratio of 101.0 compares with 93.4 from a year ago.

General insurance-North America adjusted pretax income fell 44% to $407M.

General insurance-International adjusted pretax income fell 50% to $161M.

Life & retirement adjusted pretax income slipped 3% to $962M.

