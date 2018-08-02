Smooth ride for Tesla after earnings

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed up 16% on strong volume after the company's Q2 earnings, full-year guidance and conference call performance tamped down some of the negative sentiment surrounding the EV stock.

Also of note, Tesla bonds rose and CDS (credit default swaps) prices dropped as some traders swung their bets the other way on the company's viability.

While there was plenty of nuggets to debate within Tesla's report, MIT Technology Review took notice of Elon Musk's statement that Tesla is making its own AI chips after being in "semi-stealth" mode for two to three years. The AI neural net processing chip is said to be significantly faster than the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) currently being used.

MIT Technology Review: "Making its own hardware for machine learning could, however, provide Tesla with a competitive advantage over companies that rely on off-the-shelf technology. It will certainly help Tesla differentiate itself among carmakers, and allow Musk to talk up the company’s AI expertise and capabilities."

