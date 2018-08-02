GoDaddy -4 despite Q2 beats, upside guide; net income attributable down Y/Y

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) drops 4% on Q2 results that beat analyst estimates with a 17% Y/Y revenue drop. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $670M to $675M (consensus: $667.78M) and upside FY18 guidance has revenue of $2.645B to $2.655B (consensus: $2.63B; was: $2.62B to $2.64B).

Net income attributable to the company fell to $18.1M or $0.12 per share from $20.8 or $0.20 per share in last year’s period.

Total bookings were $754.2M (+13%). Net cash from operating activities totaled $128.9M (+13.8%). Unlevered FCF was $154.7M (+14.6%).

Customers grew 6.5% on the year to 18M. ARPU was $142 (+10.2% Y/Y).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

