Stocks finish higher as Apple becomes first $1T company

Stocks overcame a weak start to finish mostly higher, with the S&P, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 all rising and the Dow finishing flat.

Apple extended its post-earnings rally with another 3% gain, becoming the first company ever to reach a $1T market cap, which seemed to provide a boost to broader market sentiment.

"It's good for confidence in the market to the extent that it's a widely owned stock," says Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics. "A lot of market-cap weighted ETFs are getting a boost from this."

Seven of the 11 S&P industry sectors finished with gains, led by technology (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+1.1%), while materials (-0.7%), energy (-0.5%) and real estate (-0.5%) closed at the bottom, and the heavily-weighted financial space (flat) was another notable laggard.

September WTI crude oil gained 1.9% to settle at $68.96/bbl, helped by data reportedly showing a dip in stockpiles at the domestic delivery hub at Cushing, Okla.

U.S. Treasury prices rose slightly, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 2.98%, ahead of tomorrow's employment report.