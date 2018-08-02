Main Street Capital reports record distributable NII per share in Q2

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q2 net investment income of 66 cents per share, up from 58 cents a year ago; total investment income rose 19% to $59.9M.

MAIN gains 0.8% in after-hours trading.

"We significantly increased our total investment income over the same period in the prior year and generated record distributable net investment income per share, and generated a meaningful increase in our net asset value per share," says Chairman and CEO Vincent D. Foster.

Distributable net investment income rises to 70 cents per share, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter by about 23%.

Net asset value of $23.96 per share at June 30, 2018 vs. $23.53 per share at Dec. 31, 2107, excluding the effect of semi-annual supplemental cash dividend paid in June 2018.

Net increase in net assets from operations per share rose to 93 cents from 76 cents a year ago.

