Sierra Wireless +4.9% as Q2 tops consensus

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is up 4.9% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings, as it built up higher-margin businesses in Enterprise Solutions and Internet of Things.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 34.4%, down slightly from last year's 34.5%.

Earnings from operations ticked down to $10.4M from $11.4M. Net earnings were just short of flat accordingly, at $9.7M vs. a year-ago $9.8M.

EBITDA, though, rose to $15.6M from $14.9M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $178.8M (up 9.4%); Services and other, $23.1M (up 130.4%).

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $150.9M (up 4.5%); Enterprise Solutions, $28.4M (up 31.1%); IoT Services, $22.6M (up 209.6%).

Cash and equivalents came to $73.4M, up $2.8M from Q1.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $198M-$207M (vs. $198.1M consensus) and EPS of $0.22-$0.30 (vs. $0.24 consensus).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release