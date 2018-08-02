Teradata +1.9% on Q2 beats, downside guide

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) gains 1.9% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 6% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $530M to $540M (consensus: $533.82M) and downside EPS of $0.30 to $0.32 (consensus: $0.38).

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue of $2.13B to $2.15B (consensus: $2.17B).

Q2 recurring revenue was $312M (+11%). Non-GAAP net income was $32M compared to the $28M in last year’s quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.9% compared to last year’s 51.9%.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $106M. FCF was $72M. The company ended the quarter with $882M in cash and a total debt balance of $500M.

