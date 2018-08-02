Financials 

MFA Financial plans 50M-share public offering, shares fall after-hours

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAslides almost 3.4% in after-hours trading after announcing plans to sell 50M shares in a public offering.

Greenshoe option for additional 7.5M shares.

MFA plans to use net proceeds for general corporate funds, which could be used for investing in additional residential mortgage-related assets, and for working capital such repaying amounts outstanding under repurchase agreements.

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities will serve as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Source: Press Release

