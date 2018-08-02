Judge OKs SCE&G lawsuit seeking to stop rate cuts for failed nuclear plants

A federal judge today refused to stop a lawsuit by SCANA (NYSE:SCG) subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas that also is attempting to stop a temporary 15% rate cut for customers who continue to pay for the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear reactor project.

The utility claims the South Carolina legislature did not follow a 2007 state law that should have allowed SCE&G to raise rates to pay for the two nuclear reactors being built at the V.C. Summer site before any power was generated, and that the law also allowed it to keep charging to pay debt even if the reactors were not finished.

The Legislature revoked the law this year and passed a temporary rate cut to end nearly all the rate increases passed to pay for the plants.