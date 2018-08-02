Hercules moves up after-hours after Q2 beats consensus

Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) +3.3% in after-hours trading as Q2 adjusted net investment income of 29 cents beats consensus by a penny,.

“The company continued its significant origination momentum with $728.7M in new commitments for the first half of 2018, strongly putting Hercules on pace to achieve another potential record year and surpass $1B in total new commitments for the full year," says Chairman and CEO Manuel A. Henriquez.

Adjusted distributable net operating income was $28M, or 32 cents per share.

Net asset value per share $10.22, up 5.1% from Q1.

