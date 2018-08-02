EOG Resources ticks lower despite easy Q2 earnings beat, higher dividend

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -0.6% after-hours despite easily topping Q2 earnings and revenue expectations and raising its dividend for the second time this year.

EOG says Q2 total production increased 16% Y/Y to 702.2K boe/day and crude oil production rose 15% Y/Y to 384.6K bbl/day, while average realized crude oil and condensate prices rose to $67.91/bbl in the U.S. from $64.24/bbl in Q1.

The company also says it expanded its estimated resource potential in Wyoming's Powder River Basin to 2.1B boe, making the play EOG's third largest asset.

EOG forecasts Q3 crude production of 401.5K-414.7K bbl/day and total production of 716.5K-754.6K boe/day, and maintains its FY 2018 outlook for exploration and development spending of $5.4B-$5.8B as well as its target to reduce average well costs by 5% in 2018.

Declaring its "premium drilling strategy has reset the profitability of the company," EOG raises its quarterly dividend by 19% to $0.22.