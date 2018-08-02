Fiat Chrysler +3.8% as Magneti Marelli spinoff reportedly more likely

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) rose 3.8% in today's trade following reports that it would stick to its plan to spin off its Magneti Marelli auto parts division, rebuffing buyers interested in the business.

The news comes a day after Magneti Marelli - which Bloomberg says could be worth as much as $7B - said it plans to buy StartMeUp, a French startup that makes software for self-driving cars.

A decision on what to do with the Magneti Marelli business may be one of the first moves made by new CEO Mike Manley, the former head of the company's Jeep business who took over for the late CEO Sergio Marchonne last month