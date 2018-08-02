American Homes 4 Rent boosts lower end of year core revenue growth guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) now sees 2018 core revenue growth 4.0%-4.5% up from its previous guidance of 3.5%-4.5%.

However, it's also increasing its expected range for core property operating expense growth to 5.0%-6.0% from 4.0%-5.0%.

2018 core NOI margin guidance remains unchanged.

Acquisition and development volume for the year is now seen at $500M-$600M, compared with its prior view of $400M-$600M.

Q2 total revenue increased 12% to $264.5M from $237.0M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share and unit was 23 cents, unchanged from a year ago.

Core same-home property NOI margin of 64.4% slipped from 64.8% a year earlier.

Source: Press Release

