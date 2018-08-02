Arista -1.4% despite record profitability in Q2

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is off 1.4% in late trading after its Q2 earnings beat saw it pass $500M in revenues with record profitability.

The company also says it will acquire Mojo Networks in a deal expected to close in Q3.

Revenues rose 28%, and net income jumped 47% to $150.6M.

Gross margin ticked up to 64.5% from 64.4%.

“Arista is one of the fastest networking companies to achieve a $2 billion annual revenue rate, driven by its industry leadership in software-defined networking,” says CEO Jayshree Ullal.

Revenue breakout: Product, $444.77M (up 25.7%); Service, $75.1M (up 46.3%).

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $540M-$552M (vs. $543M consensus), gross margin of 63-65% and operating margin of 32-34%.

