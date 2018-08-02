Disney looks to rebuy 'Star Wars' TV rights from Turner

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is working to buy back TV rights to its Star Wars films after selling them just two years ago.

The company would like to have rights for its own upcoming branded streaming service, Bloomberg reports, but in 2016 sold eight-year rights to Turner -- now part of AT&T's WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) -- and is reportedly running into resistance in getting them back.

Turner paid about $275M for rights to show the films on its cable networks (including TNT and TBS) and online until 2024.

Disney's deal with Netflix that includes four Star Wars titles expires at the end of the year.