Mortgage rates march higher; homebuilder stocks slump

Homebuilder stocks struggled today after mortgage rates continued to rise, according to the latest weekly survey from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.60% for the week ending Aug. 2, jumping from 4.54% last week, and the 15-year fixed-rate averaged 4.08%, up from 4.92% a week ago.

Last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged a respective 3.93% and 3.18%.

In today's trade: KBH -2.6% , LEN -1.8% , TOL -1.2% , PHM -0.7% , DHI -0.1% .

ETFs: XHB, ITB