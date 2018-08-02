Mortgage rates march higher; homebuilder stocks slump

Homebuilder stocks struggled today after mortgage rates continued to rise, according to the latest weekly survey from Freddie Mac.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.60% for the week ending Aug. 2, jumping from 4.54% last week, and the 15-year fixed-rate averaged 4.08%, up from 4.92% a week ago.
Last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged a respective 3.93% and 3.18%.
In today's trade: KBH -2.6%, LEN -1.8%, TOL -1.2%, PHM -0.7%, DHI -0.1%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox