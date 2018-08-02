CBS -1.4% after earnings beat, calm call

CBS is down 1.4% after hours following an earnings call that managed to go the distance without even a single reference to widely reported allegations of sexual harassment against CEO/Chairman Les Moonves, or any related succession questions.

Moonves was on the call and delivered the opening spiel with quarterly highlights, but didn't address personal matters at any point. Investor relations cautioned that on advice of counsel, execs wouldn't discuss anything outside financials, and analysts to a person fell in line with that.

The company beat expectations with its Q2 financials, with 6.4% gains in revenue, and net income from continuing operations up fractionally to $400M.

Gains largely came in affiliate and sub fees. "Once again, our total subscriber base -- including retrans, virtual MVPDs, and our own direct-to-consumer streaming services -- continues to grow, and our average rate per sub is increasing as well," Moonves says.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $2.365B (up 8.3%); Cable networks, $591M (up 3.5%); Publishing, $207M (up 0.5%); Local media, $420M (up 1.9%).

Operating income by segment: Entertainment, $356M (up 1.4%); Cable Networks, $256M (up 0.4%); Publishing, $31M (up 6.9%); Local media, $128M (flat); corporate, -$77M.

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.33B (up 2.2%); Content licensing and distribution, $1.1B (up 3.8%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $989M (up 16.6%).

