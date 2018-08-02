Globalstar +8.2% after swing to operating gain

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 8.2% in relatively heavy after-hours trading following its posting of Q2 earnings where it grew revenues 20% and swung to an operating gain.

Operating income came to $2M vs. a year-ago loss of $12.4M, thanks in large part to operating expenses that decreased $8.8M.

EBITDA rose 37% to $11.2M, which beat one estimate for $7.6M.

Revenue breakout: Service, $28M (up 15.2%); subscriber equipment sales, $5.7M (up 49.9%).

"While ARPU has been climbing consistently for several quarters, we also increased subscriber equipment sales this quarter with the recent launch of three new products," says CEO Jay Monroe.

