GE engineer with ties to China stole power plant technology, FBI alleges

A General Electric (NYSE:GE) engineer linked to Chinese companies has been arrested for allegedly stealing files related to confidential power turbine technology, the FBI says.

The engineer, a U.S. citizen who also is believed to hold Chinese citizenship, was hired by GE in 2008 to work in its power division in Schenectady, N.Y., according to the FBI, which is conducting a wider inquiry into the suspected theft and use of GE’s trade secrets.

While employed by GE, the engineer is said to have owned at least one company in China that is working on technology similar to his work at GE.