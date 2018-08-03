China dethroned by Japan as world's No. 2 stock market

An intensifying trade spat with the U.S. just led China to cede its four-year title as the world's second-largest stock market to Japan.

After a Thursday slump, Chinese equities were valued at at US$6.09T, losing out to Japan's $6.17T, while the U.S. remains the world's largest with a market cap of $31T.

The Shanghai Composite Index has lost more than 16% YTD to be among the world's worst performers, while the yuan has fallen 5.3% against the dollar.

