States vow to fight auto emissions rollback

California and 18 other U.S. states have promised to fight a Trump administration proposal to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards.

A rollback would see a requirement to boost vehicles to 50 mpg by 2025 - slashed to 37 mpg - helping lower car prices for consumers, but critics say the plan would accelerate climate change and increase fuel costs.

The proposal also opens new questions about the limits of federal powers over states.

