Commerce Department cuts newsprint tariffs

The U.S. has announced final duties on imported uncoated groundwood paper from Canada that is used for newspapers, with slightly less steep anti-dumping and anti-subsidy rates than previously levied.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa was still disappointed by the final duties.

The fees could still be rejected by the U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent body scheduled to rule in the case on Sept. 17.

Previously: U.S. sets duties on Canadian paper (Mar. 14 2018)

