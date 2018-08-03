China rejects cutting Iranian oil imports

The U.S. has reportedly been unable to persuade China to cut Iranian oil imports, although Beijing has agreed not to ramp up purchases of Iranian crude. China is the world's top oil buyer and Tehran’s No. 1 customer.

The news comes as Iran begins major naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway the Islamic Republic has threatened to close if the U.S. stopped it from exporting.

Crude futures -0.4% to $68.71/bbl.

