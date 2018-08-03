China seeks more ways to support economy

Amid increasing "external uncertainties," China is seeking more ways to support its economy.

The State Council Financial Stability and Development Commission, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, said more attention needs to be paid to the "transmission" of monetary policy.

"China's economy is still in a period of transition between new and old drivers... These issues need to be addressed actively, steadily and more accurately."

Shanghai -1% to 2,740.

