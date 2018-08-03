Financials 

First Western Financial redeems preferred stock and subordinated notes due 2020

First Western Financial

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) has redeemed at par value all of its outstanding shares of preferred stock, which consisted of 8,559 shares of Series A preferred stock, 428 shares of Series B preferred stock, 11,881 shares of Series C preferred stock, and 41,000 shares of Series D preferred stock for $25.4M, including accrued and unpaid dividends.

The company also redeemed all of its subordinated notes due 2020 for $6.9M, including accrued and unpaid interest.

Redemption were done using the proceeds from First Western’s recently completed initial public offering, which closed on July 23.

