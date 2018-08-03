Norfolk Southern commences $1.2B accelerated share repurchase program

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with Bank of America N.A. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $1.2B company's common stock.

Chairman, President and CEO James A. Squires said, "These ASR transactions, combined with our ongoing, market-based share repurchases and recent dividend increases, clearly demonstrate our board's confidence in Norfolk Southern's present and future."

As per the agreements, the company will receive initial deliveries totaling ~5.7M shares on Aug. 3, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR program, based on the company's share closing price on Aug. 2.

The ASR transactions are expected to be completed no later than the end of January 2019.

Norfolk Southern has repurchased and retired 173.3M shares at a total cost of ~$12B.