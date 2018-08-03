Forum Merger II announces pricing of $200M IPO

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) prices its initial public offering of 20M units at $10.00 per unit, consisting of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one warrant and each warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “FMCIU” beginning today.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FMCI” and “FMCIW,” respectively.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.