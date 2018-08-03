Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes

Intelsat Connect Finance S.A., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Intelsat (NYSE:I) has priced a private offering of its 9.50% senior notes due 2023.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering has been increased from $1B to $1.25B.

Intelsat Connect expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes and other available cash to fund the redemption and discharge of all $732M principal amount of Intelsat Connect’s outstanding 12.50% Senior Notes due 2022 and/or to fund any private transactions to purchase and cancel the 2022 Senior Notes, to directly or through its subsidiaries purchase 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 of, and other unsecured notes of, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A., to pay related fees and expenses, and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on 16 August.