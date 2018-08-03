Glaukos collaborates with D. Western Therapeutics Institute

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has entered into a research and development collaboration agreement with D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), a Japanese biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative new drugs to serve patients worldwide.

Under the agreement, Glaukos and DWTI will conduct joint research for the development of intraocular products for the treatment of glaucoma, and potentially design and synthesize new compounds.

As per the agreement, DWTI will receive an upfront technology access fee and research support fees from Glaukos. In addition, if one or more candidate compounds are identified, Glaukos holds the exclusive right to develop intracameral and topical products using the compounds through a licensing arrangement with DWTI.