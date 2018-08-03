More on Vereit's Q2

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents, unchanged from a year ago. Reaffirms forecast for 2018 AFFO per share range of 70-72 cents.

Q2 normalized EBITDA increased to $259.4M from $257.8M Y/Y.

Q2 rental income of $290.6M vs. $286.7M a year ago; total revenue $315.7M vs $308.2M.

Net debt to normalized EBITDA annualized ratio is 5.83; fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.03x.

During Q2 acquired 7 properties for about $41M at average cash cap rate of 7.2%.

Disposed of 37 properties for total of about $56.4M. Of that amount, $28.4M was used in total weighted average cash cap rate calculation of 7.4%, including $25.9M in net sales of Red Lobster restaurants; gain on Q2 sales about $6M.

From July 1-26, VER acquired 14 properties for $74.2M at cash cap rate of 7.1%; disposed of 10 properties for total of $39.3M at average cash cap rate of 6.8%.

Source: Press Release

