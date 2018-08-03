Western Union reels in full-year revenue guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) reports revenue increased 3% during Q2 on a constant curreny basis.

The company's digital money transfer business saw 22% revenue growth during the quarter.

The consumer-to-consumer business saw gains in Latin America, Europe, and North America, partially offset by declines in the Middle East and Africa.

"We continue to execute our long-term strategy, focusing on expanding digital offerings, enhancing the customer experience, entering new cross-border opportunities, and creating operating efficiencies," says CEO Hikmet Ersek

Looking ahead, Western Union sees low single-digit GAAP revenue for the full year vs. low to mid-single digit prior view and anticipates operating profit margin of ~20%.

Shares of Western Union are inactive in premarket trading.

