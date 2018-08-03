Titan International down 4% on profit miss

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) reports revenue growth of 18% in Q2, due to increases in net sales across all segments.

Volume grew 16.1%, with higher volume across all segments.

Segment revenue: Agricultural: $186.87M (+8.1%); Earthmoving/construction: $198.96M (+31.8%); Consumer: $43.07M (+6.3%).

Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 13.6%, primarily the result of production efficiencies driven by increased volume.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 90 bps to 8.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 58.3% to $33.55mM for the period.

TWI -4.25% premarket.

