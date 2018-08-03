DISH Network +5.7% on Q2 beats, Sling subscriber growth

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) gains 5.7% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 5% Y/Y revenue drop.

Subscriber revenue was $3.42B compared to last year’s $3.61B.

Net income attributable to DISH totaled $439M compared to $40M in 2Q17, which was impacted by ligation expenses of $280M.

The company closed the quarter with 10.65M DISH TV subscribers and 2.34M Sling TV subscribers. Total Pay-TV subscribers came in at about 13M compared to last year’s 13.33M.

Net Pay-TV subscribers fell 151K compared to the prior year’s quarter. Net DISH TV subscribers fell 192K and Sling TV subscribers increased 41K.

Average monthly subscriber churn rate was 1.46% compared to 1.83% last year.

Earnings call is scheduled for noon Eastern with a webcast available here.

