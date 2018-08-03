Acorda working through Ampyra patent infringement cases

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) has entered into a conditioned settlement agreement with Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) that will allow it to market a generic version of Ampyra (dalfampridine) sometime in 2025 or earlier under certain circumstances.

It has signed an interim agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) that addressed the time period until August 31 (and potentially until the Federal Circuit Court issues a decision on the merits of the Appellate case).

It has also signed an interim agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA that addresses the period of time until the Federal Circuit Court issues a decision on the Appellate case.