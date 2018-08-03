More on Brookfield Business Partners Q2: Revenue jumps 80%

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q2 EPS 60 cents vs. loss of 6 cents a year earlier.
Q2 revenue jumps 80% to $8.78B from a year ago.
Q2 company funds from operations $177M vs. $43M a year ago
By business segment, here's the funds from operations breakdown:
Industrial operations $94M vs $8M Y/Y
Energy $31M vs. 11M
Business services $61M vs. $17M
Construction services $5M vs $12M
On Aug. 1, 2018, BBU and institutional partners closed on acquisition of Westinghouse Electric for about $4.0B; BBU's share of the $920M equity investment is $405M for a 44% stake in the business.
