More on Brookfield Business Partners Q2: Revenue jumps 80%

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q2 EPS 60 cents vs. loss of 6 cents a year earlier.

Q2 revenue jumps 80% to $8.78B from a year ago.

Q2 company funds from operations $177M vs. $43M a year ago

By business segment, here's the funds from operations breakdown:

    Industrial operations $94M vs $8M Y/Y

    Energy $31M vs. 11M

    Business services $61M vs. $17M

    Construction services $5M vs $12M

On Aug. 1, 2018, BBU and institutional partners closed on acquisition of Westinghouse Electric  for about $4.0B; BBU's share of the $920M equity investment is $405M for a 44% stake in the business.

